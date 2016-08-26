FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Home, studio of late U.S. rocker Prince to be opened to public
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Home, studio of late U.S. rocker Prince to be opened to public

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis estate and studio of late rock musician Prince, will be opened for public tours starting on Oct. 6, the administrator of the singer's estate said.

Prince, 57, collapsed and died at the 65,000-square-foot (6,040-square-meter) estate in April after an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

“Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Tyka Nelson, his sister, said in a statement on Wednesday from Bremer Trust, which is administering his unresolved multi-million-dollar estate.

“Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince’s world for

the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place.”

A sheriff's car leaves Paisley Park, U.S. music superstar Prince's estate, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, U.S. April 21, 2016.Craig Lassig/File photo

An application for development review and a business plan have been submitted to Chanhassen officials, the statement said.

Guided tours will include the main floor of Paisley Park,

Slideshow (2 Images)

including recording and mixing studios. Visitors also will be able to see video editing suites, rehearsal rooms, the private NPG Music Club, a soundstage and concert hall, and items from Prince's personal archives.

Tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Friday for tours starting Oct. 6. Information on tickets and tours is available at OfficialPaisleyPark.com.

Media reports on Monday said that pills containing fentanyl were seized from Prince's home after his death but they were mislabeled hydrocodone.

Prince's hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry."

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.