Actor Randy Quaid detained in Canada: report

U.S. actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi (L) leave the Canadian Immigration Court after their hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

TORONTO (Reuters) - U.S. actor Randy Quaid was arrested in Montreal by Canada Border Services Agency officials, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Wednesday.

Officials did not confirm that the actor was arrested and the CBC did not report what he was charged with. Quaid had sought asylum in Canada in 2010, claiming that business associates sought to harm him.

Evi Quaid, the actor’s wife, told CBC her husband was detained on Tuesday after attending a regular check-in with the immigration agency’s office in Montreal.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) could not immediately comment.

Quaid, 65, is known for movies such as “The Last Picture Show” and “The Last Detail,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. He is the older brother of actor Dennis Quaid.

In an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday, Evi Quaid said Randy Quaid was arrested by a CBSA agent on Oct 6. She also tweeted that she wanted to renounce the citizenship she was given in 2010.

Quaid, a Texas native, had sought asylum in Canada in 2010, alleging a long-standing plot by former business associates, who he has called “star whackers,” to steal his wealth. He has said eight of his acting friends have been murdered in recent years.

Quaid and his wife were arrested in California in 2010, once on charges of failing to pay their bill at a hotel, and another time on suspicion of burglary and entering a building without consent.