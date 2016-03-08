FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton to attend Nancy Reagan funeral services
March 8, 2016 / 6:05 PM / in 2 years

Hillary Clinton to attend Nancy Reagan funeral services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sings the U.S. National Anthem at the start of the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will depart from the campaign trail on Friday to attend the funeral services of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

The campaign on Tuesday reported that Clinton, former first lady under President Bill Clinton and secretary of state under President Barack Obama, would attend the planned services in California for Reagan, who died on Sunday of congestive heart failure.

(This version of the story corrects the day of Reagan’s death from Monday to Sunday in the paragraph two.)

Reporting by Alana Wise

