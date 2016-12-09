Actor Judge Reinhold released from Dallas jail after airport disturbance

(Reuters) - Actor Judge Reinhold was released from a Dallas jail on Thursday night following his arrest for causing a disturbance at a local airport after refusing to be screened at a security checkpoint, police said on Friday.

Reinhold was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at Dallas Love Field airport, the city police department said in a statement. The 59-year-old actor, who is known for roles in movies such as "Beverly Hills Cop," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Gremlins," was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Police records did not indicate that Reinhold posted bail before his release, according to a spokeswoman from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Melinda Gutierrez, a city police spokeswoman, did not say whether charges against him were dropped.

"I have to say that the past 48 hours have been the most unusual, hair-raising and regrettable two days of my life," Reinhold said in a statement released by his attorney on Friday. "At best, it's a cautionary tale."

Reinhold was stopped after his bag set off an alarm as he passed through a scanner at the airport, his lawyer, Steve Stodghill, told the Dallas Morning News on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Actor Judge Reinhold poses as he arrives for the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. Mario Anzuoni

Agents then asked to pat Reinhold down, but Stodghill said his client did not understand why that was needed after he went through the scanner without triggering an alarm.

In Friday's statement, the actor said he was prescribed antibiotics on Wednesday, the day he originally planned to travel. But he said he had a negative reaction to the medication and was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation.

Rescheduling his flight for Thursday, Reinhold said he reacted wrongly after his bag set off the alarm and a trainee agent stopped him for a pat-down.

"Two Dallas police officers came over and gave me every opportunity to keep my mouth shut," Reinhold said. "I didn't comply with the pat down or their suggestions. This led to my arrest. I knew better; I just didn't do the right thing."

"I feel especially embarrassed about self righteous indignation when I've enjoyed 30 years of support and camaraderie with law enforcement," he added.