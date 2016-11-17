Recording artist Ricky Martin speaks during the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award gala honoring Marc Anthony in Las Vegas, Nevada U.S., November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Latin superstar Ricky Martin is settling down with plans for marriage and a Las Vegas residency.

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer announced he will be following in the footsteps of artists like Celine Dion, Elton John and Britney Spears and doing a concert residency in Las Vegas starting in April.

Martin, 44, also announced his engagement to his partner of one year, Syrian-born artist Jwan Yosef, on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." No wedding date has been announced.

"I'm just really excited to find this time where I can just be in one place," Martin, the father of 8-year-old twin boys, told Reuters. "I heard at least 40 million people visit Vegas every year looking for shows and so I'm ... going to be able to perform to all of these cultures in one place and at the same time my family will be stable and sitting in one city."

The Las Vegas residency runs through September and Martin hopes it will allow him to get back to recording new material, something that can be difficult while on tour.

The Puerto Rican-born singer, one of the most prominent gay Latin celebrities, campaigned against Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections.

"I can only just hope for the best and see what happens," Martin said. "If things go sour, in the sense that I, as a member of the LGBT community or a member of the Latino community in this country, if I feel threatened, I am going to be really loud."

