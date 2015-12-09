FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rob Lowe gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
#Entertainment News
December 9, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Rob Lowe gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow greets actor Rob Lowe before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - American actor Rob Lowe, who rose to prominence in 1980s movies “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The star in the category of Television was dedicated in front of the Musso & Frank Grill, where Lowe, 51, joked he “drank many a martini in a previous career”.

At the ceremony which was also attended by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor recalled how at the age of 13 he wrote a letter to late film and television producer Aaron Spelling, asking for a job.

“He wrote back to me, personally, and he said, ‘Hey kid, you can’t really come to the studio without your parents’ permission, number one, and number two, I think one day you might actually have my job’,” Lowe said.

“Well, Mr Spelling, I never did get your job, but today, I‘m right next to you on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” he added.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the star was the 2,567th on the renowned Hollywood Boulevard.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
