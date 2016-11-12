FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 9 months ago

Robert Redford plans 'goodbye to all that' acting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Robert Redford says he is planning on retiring from acting soon to focus on directing and on his first love - art.

The 80-year old star of "Out of Africa" and "The Sting" told his grandson Dylan in an online interview that he was getting tired of acting.

"I’m an impatient person, so it’s hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take," Redford said in the interview published on Thursday for the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. "Going back to sketching — that’s sort of where my head is right now."

Redford, who has never won an Oscar for acting despite a storied 50-year career, will not be departing from the big screen any time soon.

He said he has two more acting projects in the works. One is a love story for older people with Jane Fonda, his co-star in the 1967 romantic comedy "Barefoot in the Park," and the other is a lighter movie with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. According to movie website IMDB.com, both movies are expected to be released in 2017.

Actor Robert Redford poses on the red carpet for the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York November 30, 2015.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

"Once they’re done then I’m going to say, 'Okay, that’s goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing," he said.

Redford recalled that his first love was art and that he spent time in Europe as a teenager "exploring story-telling through painting."

Movies like "All The President's Men," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Way We Were" made Redford into one of the world's biggest movie stars of the 1970s and 1980s.

He later turned to directing, winning an Oscar for the 1980 film "Ordinary People."

In 1978, Redford helped found what became the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to promote independent movies, and which has grown to be the most influential independent film gathering in the world.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
