Family of late actor Robin Williams reach settlement in legal dispute

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The widow and children of late Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams, who died by suicide last year, have reached a proposed settlement after a bitter dispute over his estate, according to court papers.

The settlement, filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Oct. 2, dismissed a petition filed by the actor’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, in December 2014 and brings an end to a nearly year-long dispute over a list of over 1,200 items belonging to the late actor.

The details of the proposed settlement, contingent on court approval, were not disclosed. Representatives for Susan Williams and for Zelda, Zachary and Cody Williams did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Susan Williams, who was the late actor’s third wife and not the mother of his three adult children Zelda, Zachary and Cody Williams, had said in the petition that some property was removed without her permission after the actor’s death from the house she had shared with her husband.

In August, attorneys for the three children filed papers in court saying Susan Williams was trying to unjustly increase a reserve fund dedicated to all recurring costs associated with the luxury Tiburon, California home.

Williams, star of films such as “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” died aged 63 at the home in August 2014. His widow said he was suffering from the early stages of Parkinson’s disease along with severe depression.