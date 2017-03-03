FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocker Rod Stewart apologizes after outcry over 'execution' web clip
March 3, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 6 months ago

Rocker Rod Stewart apologizes after outcry over 'execution' web clip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.Rick Wilking/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British rocker Rod Stewart apologized on Friday after he appeared to mimic a desert execution by Islamic State militants, with critics saying it was disrespectful to victims of the group.

Stewart, 72, appeared in a clip posted on his wife's internet Instagram account in which he draws his finger across the throat of a man kneeling in front of him. It was filmed ahead of a concert he performed in Abu Dhabi.

Critics said the clip was reminiscent of Islamic State propaganda videos featuring the beheading of Western hostages.

Stewart, known for his 1970s hits "Maggie May" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy", apologized but said his actions had been misinterpreted and that he had been recreating fictional scenes from TV shows such as "Game of Thrones".

"From re-enacting The Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show," he said in a statement.

"Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans

