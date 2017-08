(Reuters) - Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is a father once again at age 68, his publicist announced on Tuesday.

Wood and wife Sally, 38, released a statement to the BBC about the birth of twin girls, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

"The girls arrived on 30 May at 22:30 and all are doing brilliantly. The babies are perfect," the statement said.

Wood is already the father of four other children to two previous wives.