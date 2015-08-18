FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress Rosie O'Donnell says daughter missing from NY home found, safe
August 18, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Actress Rosie O'Donnell says daughter missing from NY home found, safe

Ellen Wulfhorst

2 Min Read

Actress Rosie O'Donnell arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. Picture taken August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rosie O‘Donnell’s teenage daughter, who had been reported missing by the actress from their home in suburban New York, has been found and is safe, she said on Tuesday.

O‘Donnell had said earlier in the day on her website that Chelsea O‘Donnell, 17, had last been seen on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and that local police had been looking for her since Sunday in Rockland County, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Manhattan.

O‘Donnell announced later on Twitter that her daughter had been found, tweeting “chelsea has been found and is safe in police custody.”

When she reported her daughter missing, O‘Donnell said the teen had stopped taking her medication and needed medical attention.

A spokeswoman for O‘Donnell, a former co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said the teen suffered from a mental illness.

Rosie O‘Donnell, who is currently appearing in the ABC Family television series “The Fosters,” adopted the girl after allegations that her biological mother signed away the child while under the influence of drugs, and the two have been fighting over her custody, according to a report in The Daily Beast.

O‘Donnell has also been involved in a custody battle with her estranged wife, Michelle Rounds, over their 2-year-old daughter, Dakota. O‘Donnell has three other children as well.

Editing by Frances Kerry and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
