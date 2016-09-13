Ryan Lochte reacts after the men's freestyle 200m finals in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trials at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. on June 28, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Two men rushed the "Dancing with the Stars" stage in protest against embattled U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte as he fielded comments from judges after his performance on the ABC dance competition show on Monday, according to media reports.

Lochte has been embroiled in scandal after he admitted he "over-exaggerated" a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint with three other swimmers after a party during the Rio Olympics. The gold medalist lost all four of his sponsors and was suspended from competition for 10 months after he apologized for lying about the incident.

Lochte was standing on stage next to his partner, professional dancer Cheryl Burke, after their performance as judges were critiquing their moves when two men ran onto the stage in protest, according to an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles.

Security guards tackled the men and several protesters were escorted out of the audience, the station reported.

"I'm doing good. So many feelings are going through my head right now. A little hurt. I came out here and I wanted to do something I was completely uncomfortable with, and I did," Lochte said when the network returned from commercial, according to several media reports.

ABC News reporter Jason Nathanson showed a photo on Twitter of two men in anti-Lochte T-shirts in handcuffs.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is appearing on the 23rd season of "Dancing With the Stars," in which celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers and voted off by the public.

The show has been a popular venue for those seeking a comeback or trying to change their public image. Past contestants have included Bristol Palin, daughter of the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, singer Donny Osmond, and retired Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Michael Perry)