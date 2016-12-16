FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Ryan Reynolds makes Hollywood star ceremony a family affair
December 16, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 8 months ago

Actor Ryan Reynolds makes Hollywood star ceremony a family affair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds made the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday a family affair.

The Canadian-born actor turned out with his mother Tammy, his brothers, nephews and nieces as well as his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their two children.

"It's a special moment that comes along only once in a lifetime, if you're lucky. I would have been sad to have missed it without them," Reynolds said after the ceremony in Los Angeles.

2016 has been a good year for the 40-year-old Reynolds. His superhero film, 'Deadpool', which had a reported budget of $58 million, became an unexpected hit, making more than $780 million worldwide.

He was named Best Actor in a Comedy for his role in the film, and Entertainer of the Year at the recent Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Asked about a potential sequel to Deadpool, Reynolds said he could not say much.

"There's nothing to tell you because I'm not allowed to say anything. I'll be blow-darted. The head of the studio is over there so she'll take me out," he quipped.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler

