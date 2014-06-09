FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intruder at actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home arrested
June 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Intruder at actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Sandra Bullock speaks at the American Film Institute's 42nd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An intruder arrested at the Los Angeles residence of actress Sandra Bullock while the Oscar winner was home is being held on $50,000 bail on Monday, according to county jail records.

Joshua Corbett, 39, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony, on Sunday morning at Bullock’s property after an emergency call was placed from the home, Los Angeles Police spokeswoman Wendy Reyes said.

Police said the actress, best known for films such as “Gravity” and “The Blind Side,” was unharmed.

A message left with Bullock’s publicist was not immediately returned, but a representative for the star told People magazine the 49-year-old actress was “fine.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
