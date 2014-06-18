Man accused in Sandra Bullock break-in charged with having arsenal

Actress Sandra Bullock speaks at the American Film Institute's 42nd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California in this June 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who has been accused of breaking into Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock’s Los Angeles home has also been accused of possessing a stockpile of weapons, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said on Wednesday.

Police found the weapons cache, which included several machine guns, at the Montrose, California, home of 39-year-old Joshua Corbett following his June 8 arrest at Bullock’s residence in an upscale neighborhood near Beverly Hills, prosecutors said.

Corbett, who has already pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary, stalking and possession of a machine gun, is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

He now faces 19 additional felony counts, including 10 counts of a destructive device possession, seven counts of machine gun possession and two counts of assault weapon possession.

Prosecutors said they will ask the court to set Corbett’s bail at $2 million. He is currently being held on $185,000 bond in Los Angeles County Jail.

Bullock, the star of such films as “The Blind Side” and this year’s Academy Award-winner “Gravity,” was at home during the alleged break-in but prosecutors said Corbett was not in possession of the machine gun at the time of the break-in.

A message left with Corbett’s attorney, Stephen Sitkoff, was not immediately returned. Sitkoff has said that Corbett suffers from serious mental health issues and did not intend to harm Bullock.

Corbett faces up to seven years and four months in prison if convicted on the three earlier felony counts as well as an additional maximum prison term of 12 years for the new counts.