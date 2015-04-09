Sandra Bullock's 911 call heard at accused burglar's hearing

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Joshua Corbett, the man accused of breaking into Oscar-winning-actress Sandra Bullock’s Los Angeles home, appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing during which dramatic audio of her 911 emergency call was played.

Bullock, the star of “The Blind Side,” “Gravity” and other films, was at home during the reported break-in. The audio played in court was taken from her June 8, 2014, call to police. In it, a frantic and fearful Bullock is heard describing the events.

“Someone has broken into my house. I‘m hiding in the closet,” says Bullock, in the recording. “I‘m locked in my closet. I have a safe door in my bedroom, and I’ve locked it, and I‘m locked in the closet right now,” she adds.

Later, she describes hearing the suspect banging on her bedroom door.

“I hear - I hear them. I hear someone banging on the door,” Bullock says.

In court on Thursday wearing prison garb, Corbett sat idly while the call was replayed.

Corbett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including felony charges of burglary, stalking and possession of a machine gun, and 19 additional felony weapons charges.

Police reported finding a weapons cache, including several machine guns, at the Montrose, California, home of Corbett following his arrest at Bullock’s residence in an upscale neighborhood near Beverly Hills. Prosecutors say Corbett was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

Corbett, whose bail last July was set at over $2 million, is being held in Los Angeles County Jail.

Corbett faces up to seven years and four months in prison if convicted on the three felony counts of burglary, stalking and possession, as well as an additional maximum prison term of 12 years if convicted on the felony weapons charges.