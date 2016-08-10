FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Longtime ESPN host John Saunders dead at 61
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 10, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Longtime ESPN host John Saunders dead at 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Longtime ESPN television host John Saunders has died at the age of 61, the cable sports network said on Wednesday.

Saunders, who worked for ESPN for 30 years, covered college basketball, professional hockey, hosted the network's Sports Reporters and co-hosted its SportsCenter show during the football season. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"John was an extraordinary talent and his friendly, informative style has been a warm welcome to sports fans for decades," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. "His wide range of accomplishments across numerous sports and championship events is among the most impressive this industry has ever seen."

Hannah Storm, co-host of SportsCenter, tearfully read the "shocking and sad news" of Saunders' death on-air on Wednesday.

Saunders, who was born in Ajax, Canada, just outside of Toronto, was a defenseman in Montreal's junior hockey leagues and played at Western Michigan University, before becoming a broadcaster.

Saunders was an advocate for juvenile diabetes research and was a founding board member of the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, ESPN said.

He also mentored aspiring reporters and spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists in Washington, D.C. last month.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and two daughters, Aleah and Jenna.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.