Actress Scarlett Johansson gives birth to daughter

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to a girl, her first child with her journalist fiance, the actress’ representative confirmed on Thursday.

Johansson, 29, and French journalist Romain Dauriac welcomed daughter Rose, the first child for both of them. The couple have been engaged since September 2013.

The “Captain America” actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds. They divorced in 2011.