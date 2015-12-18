Rock singer Weiland died from accidental mixed drug toxicity: official

Scott Weiland poses during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Rock singer Scott Weiland’s death earlier in December in a tour bus in a Minneapolis suburb was due to mixed drug toxicity including cocaine, alcohol and ecstasy, and determined to be an accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said on Friday.

Weiland, 48, the former front man for the band Stone Temple Pilots, was touring with his new band, the Wildabouts, when he died in his sleep on Dec. 3, while in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Bloomington police said at the time that they had recovered a small amount of cocaine from the band’s tour bus.