Rapper Sean Combs was defending self and son in UCLA assault, rep says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon at the University of California Los Angeles, was acting in defense of himself and his son, his representative said Tuesday.

Combs, 45, was booked into the campus jail of the west Los Angeles college after an incident on Monday involving a kettlebell weight, deemed a deadly weapon, at an athletic facility, campus police said. He was released late on Monday night after posting bail.

“The various accounts of the event and charges that are being reported are wholly inaccurate,” the rapper’s spokeswoman Nathalie Moar said in a statement.

“What we can say now is that any actions taken by Mr. Combs were solely defensive in nature to protect himself and his son. We are confident that once the true facts are revealed, the case will be dismissed.”

Celebrity news website TMZ.com said Bad Boy Records founder Combs, also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, argued with a football team coach, citing unnamed sources.

The rapper’s son, Justin Combs, is on the UCLA college football team on a scholarship.

UCLA’s football coach Jim Mora called the incident “unfortunate” on Monday and said the matter is being reviewed, declining to comment further.