Rapper Sean Combs avoids assault charges in UCLA kettlebell incident
July 3, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Rapper Sean Combs avoids assault charges in UCLA kettlebell incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will not face assault charges stemming from an incident involving a kettlebell weight at the University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles city officials said on Thursday.

Combs, 45, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon last month by campus police, and held in jail.

Media reports said Combs was involved in an altercation with UCLA’s football coach at the campus’ athletic facility. The rapper’s son, Justin Combs, is on the college football team.

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office to determine if Combs will face a misdemeanor charge, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

UCLA’s football coach, Jim Mora, called the encounter “an unfortunate incident for all parties involved,” in a statement following Combs’ arrest.

Grammy-winning Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and Diddy, is also an actor, entrepreneur and the founder of Bad Boy Records. Forbes estimated his earnings at $60 million last year.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
