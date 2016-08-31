FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Wax figure of late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla unveiled
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
August 31, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Wax figure of late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla unveiled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - - Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled its latest wax figure double on Tuesday - a statue of late pop star Selena Quintanilla.

Dozens of fans watched the unveiling of the life-size figure alongside the singer's relatives, which marked the 21st anniversary of "Dreaming Of You", Selena's final studio album.

The Mexican-American singer died aged 23 after she was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Texas motel on March 31, 1995.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
