Leonardo DiCaprio lunches in Edinburgh to support the homeless
EDINBURGH Oscar winner and Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio visited a cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness.
PARIS Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and her partner were assaulted in Paris last week, AFP and other media reported on Thursday, just over a month after U.S reality TV star Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed in the French capital.
The assault on Sherawat took place on Nov. 11, AFP said.
"Sherawat was punched in the face and sprayed with tear gas by masked attackers who tried to steal her handbag," the French news agency said, citing a police source.
The attackers fled without taking anything, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
Nobody was immediately available to comment at the Paris prosecutor's office. A police spokesman declined to comment.
Latin superstar Ricky Martin is settling down with plans for marriage and a Las Vegas residency.
LONDON From the highest dunk of a biscuit into a cup of tea by a bungee jumper to the most magic tricks performed during a skydive, the adventurous and imaginative are marking Guinness World Records Day on Thursday with all sorts of feats.