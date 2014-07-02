FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor Shia LaBeouf receiving treatment for alcoholism: publicist
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 2, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Actor Shia LaBeouf receiving treatment for alcoholism: publicist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Shia LaBeouf, who was accused last week of disturbing a performance of musical “Cabaret” in New York, is undergoing treatment for alcoholism, his publicist said on Tuesday.

LaBeouf, 28, has voluntarily sought outpatient care for addiction, Melissa Kates, the former “Transformers” star’s spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The actor was arraigned last week on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment after police said he interrupted a performance of “Cabaret” inside New York’s Studio 54, used obscene language and became belligerent when asked to leave.

“He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery,” Kates said.

A disheveled-looking LaBeouf did not enter a plea to the New York charges, which are all misdemeanors or violations so the former Disney child star would face minimal or no jail time if convicted.

LaBeouf’s promising career has been upended recently by bizarre behavior that has included attending a red carpet premiere at February’s Berlin International Film Festival wearing a brown paper bag saying “I Am Not Famous Anymore.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.