'American Horror Story' actress Rose Siggins dies

Cast member Rose Siggins poses at the premiere of 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' in Hollywood, California, in this file photo taken October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

(Reuters) - “American Horror Story” actress Rose Siggins, known as the “woman with a half a body” who lost her legs to a rare genetic disorder early in life, has died at age 43, her agent said on Sunday.

James Mullen said in an email the actress died in Denver on Saturday and that he had no more details to release about the circumstances of her death.

Siggins played the character Legless Suzi on “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” a program on the FX network and was featured in “The Woman with Half a Body,” a 2005 documentary about her life.

Mullen described Siggins, who traveled around on a skateboard, as “an infinitely strong woman” on a Gofundme.com page he set up to help pay for her medical expenses and support her two children.

Siggins was born with a rare genetic disorder, known as Sacral Agenesis, that severely deformed her legs, she said on her website.

Siggins said her parents had her legs amputated when she was 2 years old and that their “insightful decision” allowed “her to lead a fairly normal childhood.”