O.J. Simpson tells Nevada parole board 'I've done my time'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Reuters) - During a sometimes emotional hearing before a Nevada parole board, O.J. Simpson on Thursday asked to be released from prison after serving nine years for botched armed robbery of his own sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old Simpson, acquitted in a sensational double-murder trial that gripped America two decades ago, appeared before board members by live video feed from Lovelock Correctional Center, about 100 miles (161 km) from the parole board's office in Carson City.

"I've done my time, I've done it as well and respectfully as anyone can," said Simpson, sitting next to his attorney at a plain wooden table. "None of this would have happened if I'd had better judgment."

During the hearing, board members also heard testimony from Simpson's adult daughter, Arnelle, and from Bruce Fromong, one of two sports memorabilia dealers he was convicted of robbing at gunpoint on September 13, 2007.

The testimony from Fromong, who said he has since made amends with Simpson and would pick him up from the prison gates if he was released, reduced both men to tears.

The board, which normally takes days to render a decision, went behind closed doors to deliberate following the testimony and said they would announce their ruling shortly.

O.J. Simpson (R) arrives for his parole hearing with attorney Malcolm LaVergne at Lovelock Correctional Centre in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S. July 20, 2017. Sholeh Moll/Nevada Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Exactly 13 years after his 1995 acquittal for the murders, Simpson was found guilty of storming into the hotel room with four others to retrieve at gunpoint items that he claimed were rightfully his from two sports collectibles dealers.

The board said it had received hundreds of letters in support of, and opposing, Simpson's parole. It said those against his parole asked it to consider charges that Simpson killed his wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 and a subsequent civil judgment against Simpson.

The board said it would not take into account his 1995 acquittal or the civil court decision that found him liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims' families, a judgment that has gone largely unpaid.

The same board delivered Simpson a favorable parole ruling in 2013 on some of the robbery-related charges, leaving him with four years to go on his minimum sentence. A similar decision this time would clear the way for Simpson to walk out of prison on Oct. 1.

Simpson, whose on-field nickname was "The Juice," should be an ideal candidate for parole, based on his conduct in prison and other typical factors, according to legal experts.

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy, the award for the top college football player, in 1968 while attending the University of Southern California. He played more than a decade in the National Football League, becoming the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

Following his playing career, Simpson became known for his work as a pitchman in television commercials for companies like Hertz and for roles in movies like the comedy "The Naked Gun."