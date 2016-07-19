Actor Tom Sizemore arrested on domestic violence charge: Los Angeles police

Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles August 11, 2014.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Tom Sizemore, who co-starred in the films "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" before he was convicted in 2003 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of domestic abuse in Los Angeles, a police spokesman said.

The 54-year-old actor's latest arrest in downtown Los Angeles came after an altercation that left visible marks on the victim, who was not identified, Los Angeles police spokesman Tony Im said by phone.

A spokesman for Sizemore declined to comment on his arrest.

Sizemore was held in jail in lieu of bail of $50,000, according to an Los Angeles County inmate record.

He is best known for two high-profile supporting roles in war movies - as the hard-boiled sergeant at Tom Hanks' side in 1998's "Saving Private Ryan," and as a lieutenant colonel with uncanny calm under fire in 2001's "Black Hawk Down."

In recent years, Sizemore had recurring roles in a number of major television shows, including the reboot of "Hawaii Five-O," in which he played a police captain from 2011-12.

He has been cast in a recurring role on the USA Network drama "Shooter." The show, starring Ryan Phillippe as an expert marksman, was due to begin airing this summer.

But following a number of deadly mass shootings, including most recently the killing on Sunday of three police officers and wounding of three others by an assailant armed with a rifle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the network on Monday said it was moving the show to the fall season.

Sizemore in 2003 was convicted of beating and threatening ex-girlfriend and former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. He later was sentenced to about six months in jail, according to media reports at the time.

Sizemore has since been arrested a number of times on drug-related charges.