Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property
January 23, 2017 / 7:02 PM / in 9 months

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Rap artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was also charged with being in possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all of the charges at trial.

Prosecutors say Way was arrested at his home on Dec. 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun.

One of the firearms had been stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tom Brown

