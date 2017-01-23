Red vs black: Thai Chinese face New Year fashion dilemma
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said.
The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was also charged with being in possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all of the charges at trial.
Prosecutors say Way was arrested at his home on Dec. 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun.
One of the firearms had been stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle, the district attorney's office said.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tom Brown)
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
PARK CITY, Utah Attendees at the Sundance Film Festival can use augmented reality (AR) to hang out with "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm or assemble a human brain, as makers of the new immersive technology seek to engage independent filmmakers.
Canadian rapper the Weeknd held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album chart for a third straight week, holding off British band the xx and its new release "I See You," according to figures on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.