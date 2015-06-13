FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor John Stamos arrested in Beverly Hills
June 13, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Actor John Stamos arrested in Beverly Hills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor John Stamos arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Actor John Stamos was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Beverley Hills, the southern California city, police department officials said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said officers stopped Stamos, 51, around 7:45 p.m. local time after several people called to report a possible drunk driver in the area.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a medical condition where he was placed under arrest, police said.

The police department did not give further details on Stamos’s condition but said he was issued a citation and released to the care of the hospital.

Stamos is best known for his role as Jesse in the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” where he played opposite then-child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco. Editing by Jane Merriman

