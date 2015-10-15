FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Stamos charged with driving under the influence in California
October 15, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Actor Stamos charged with driving under the influence in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast members John Stamos participates in the FOX "Grandfathered" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2015 Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/Files

(Reuters) - Actor John Stamos, star of the Fox sitcom “Grandfathered,” has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Beverly Hills, California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Stamos, 52, of Los Angeles, faces one misdemeanor charge stemming from his June 12 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, the prosecutor’s office said. It did not specify what substance was involved.

He was arrested after witnesses reported the actor “behaving strangely and driving erratically,” the office said in a statement.

Stamos faces a possible maximum sentence of six months in county jail if convicted, the district attorney’s office said. He is set to be arraigned on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, it said.

Stamos currently stars with Paget Brewster and Josh Peck on “Grandfathered,” which debuted this fall. He is best known for his role in the 1987–1995 sitcom “Full House.”

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Daniel Wallis

