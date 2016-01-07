FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steve Carell gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 7, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Steve Carell gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Steve Carell poses on top of his star after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Los Angeles - Actor Steve Carell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his family and fellow funnyman Will Ferrell and “The Big Short” co-star Ryan Gosling, Carell thanked fans for coming to the event despite the rain.

Ferrell paid tribute to Carell during the ceremony, quickly getting the crowd laughing.

“Today there is not just one Steve Carell, there are thousands. We are all Steve Carell. Join me in saying, ‘I am Steve Carell,'” he said, as the crowd joined in.

Carell shot to fame in the U.S. version of television series “The Office”. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2014’s “Foxcatcher”.

“It’s really above and beyond,” Carell said. “Everyone who is standing there looking like miserable wet cats, this means an awful lot to me.”  

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.