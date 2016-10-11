FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Arise Sir Roderick: Singer Rod Stewart gets a knighthood
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 11, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 10 months ago

Arise Sir Roderick: Singer Rod Stewart gets a knighthood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Rod Stewart arrives at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden, to receive a knighthood, in London, Britain, October 11, 2016.Gareth Fulller/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop singer Rod Stewart can now call himself Sir Roderick.

The London-born singer, whose career includes such hits as "Maggie May," "You Wear It Well" and "Tonight's the Night," was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for his services to music and charity after more than 50 years in show business.

"It feels wonderful, it really, really does. It's mind-blowing," Stewart, 71, told reporters afterward.

The three-times-married Stewart was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Penny Lancaster, and his two youngest children, Aiden and Alastair.

Stewart said Prince William had asked if he expected to keep touring and recording.

"I said yes because I've got eight children, I haven't got much option, and he just said it was well deserved. ... It's been a long and wonderful afternoon," Stewart said.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.