Barbara Streisand honored in Hollywood
#Entertainment News
December 10, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Barbara Streisand honored in Hollywood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES - Barbra Streisand was honored at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday where the veteran singer, actress and director added the Sherry Landing Leadership Award to her list of accolades.

In her speech, Streisand emphasized the importance of women joining forces and working together and publicly endorsed U.S. democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The winner of two Oscars, Streisand’s notable film works include 1968’s “Funny Girl” and 2004’s “Meet The Fockers.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
