FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suge Knight taken to hospital before Los Angeles hearing: court official
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 19, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Suge Knight taken to hospital before Los Angeles hearing: court official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rap mogul Suge Knight stands in court during his arraignment on murder charges at the Compton Courthouse in Compton, California February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was taken by ambulance to a California hospital on Thursday before his scheduled court appearance in Los Angeles in a camera theft case, a court official said.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Mark Zuckman said in court that Knight “suffered some medical condition and was taken via ambulance to an undisclosed hospital.” Knight was picked up from the courthouse, Zuckman said, but he did not make an appearance in court.

(This version of the story corrects to change court official’s title in headline and first two paras)

Reporting by Michael Fleeman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.