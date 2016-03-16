FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sylvia Anderson, voice of Lady Penelope in 'Thunderbirds', dies
#Entertainment News
March 16, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Sylvia Anderson, voice of Lady Penelope in 'Thunderbirds', dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sylvia Anderson holds the original Lady Penelope puppet from the cult 1960's television series "Thunderbirds", for sale September 19 along with other puppets which Anderson devised for television classics such as "Stingray" and "Captain Scarlet".

LONDON (Reuters) - Television writer and producer Sylvia Anderson, the voice of Lady Penelope in popular 1960s television show “Thunderbirds”, has died aged 88 after a short illness.

Anderson, who co-created the marionette puppet show with her late ex-husband Gerry, passed away at her UK home, according to a statement on her official website.

Debuting on British television screens in 1965, “Thunderbirds” followed a secret rescue performing organization and its elegant Lady Penelope character, who was driven around in a pink Rolls-Royce, was modeled on Anderson.

The show aired for just two seasons but has gained a huge following since.

“Sylvia was a mother and a legend – her intelligence was phenomenal but her creativity and tenacity unchallenged,” her daughter Dee Anderson wrote on the site.

“She was a force in every way, and will be sadly missed.”

Born to a boxer and dressmaker from south London in 1927, Anderson also worked on television shows such as “Stingray” and “Joe 90”.

Her former husband Gerry Anderson died in 2012.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra

