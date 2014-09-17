Singer Taylor Swift leads People Magazine's best-dressed list

(Reuters) - Pop star Taylor Swift, who has adopted a sexier look on red carpets, was named People magazine’s best-dressed celebrity of the year on Wednesday.

Swift led the annual unranked list of the top 10 best-dressed celebrity style icons that also included Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong‘o, singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna and actresses Emma Stone and Emma Watson.

Rising starlets Chloe Grace Moretz and “Mad Men” actress Kiernan Shipka tied for a spot on the list, rounding out the 11 honorees.

Swift, 24, opted for figure-hugging ball gowns, cropped tops with skirts, sequined mini dresses and most recently at the MTV Video Music Awards, a derriere-skimming Mary Katrantzou alphabet romper that she told the magazine “was a risk.” The singer described her own style as “feminine, leggy and ever-changing.”

“Scandal” actress Kerry Washington was named world’s best dressed woman last year, but she did not feature in this year’s list.

People also named its best-dressed celebrity couples, which include singer John Legend and model wife Chrissy Teigen, country music couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert and late night talk show host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe.

The full list can be viewed at www.people.com/bestdressed.