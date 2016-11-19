FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Taylor Swift Experience comes to New York
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 18, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

Taylor Swift Experience comes to New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Taylor Swift may be just 26 years old, but with a 10-year career behind her, multiple Grammy Awards and higher earnings than any other celebrity, she now has her own exhibition.

The Taylor Swift Experience arrived in New York this week for a three-month stay after opening at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in 2014.

Displays include the country-turned-pop singer's handwritten lyrics, her piano, some of her 10 Grammy statuettes, her baby clothes and show costumes.

"It's basically the story of Taylor Swift and the making of a modern superstar. It's funny, she's 26 years old and she's already a legend, but it's actually the truth," said Grammy Museum curator Nwaka Onwusa.

Swift started her career in Nashville as a guitar-strumming 16 year-old and was named by Forbes as the world's top earning celebrity of 2016 with earnings of $170 million.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.