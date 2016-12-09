Actor T.J. Miller arrested after altercation with Uber driver

Host T.J. Miller makes a joke during at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Office Christmas Party" actor T.J. Miller was arrested in Los Angeles early on Friday because of an altercation with his Uber driver over President-elect Donald Trump, according to police and media.

Miller was booked at a jail for misdemeanor battery and released with a promise to appear at an upcoming court hearing, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Jenny Houser said in a phone interview. She declined to give details of the incident.

An attorney for Miller did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported Miller was picked up by an Uber driver early on Friday and during the ride the two got into an argument about Trump.

The driver contends Miller slapped him when they got to Miller's house, according to TMZ.

Houser said the driver, who she confirmed worked for a ride-hailing service, was not transported to a hospital and she had no information on any injuries the driver may have suffered.

Miller is no fan of the president-elect.

Several days before the election in November, he appeared on the late night show "Conan" and tried to burn a tie sold under Trump's brand.

On Thursday, he was on the television show again, with a safety pin through his ear in solidarity he said with opponents of Trump who have worn the pins in their clothing. In an apparent stunt, Miller's ear seemed to bleed as he complained about feeling "dizzy."

Miller on Thursday night attended an awards event by culture website Vulture.com. He also went to a separate awards gala the same night hosted by the magazine GQ.

The altercation with the driver occurred after Miller was picked up from the GQ Awards, according to TMZ.

Miller stars in the comedy "Office Christmas Party" which opens at movie theaters on Friday. He also plays a technology entrepreneur in the HBO television series "Silicon Valley."