#U.S.
September 12, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Two killed in crash of plane used on Tom Cruise movie in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Friday when a small plane being used in the filming of Tom Cruise’s latest movie crashed in Colombia, the Civil Aviation Autority said.

The twin-engine Piper PA-60 went down in the mountains of San Pedro de los Milagros, in the northwestern province of Antioquia province, killing U.S. pilot Alan David Purwin and Colombian Carlos Berl.

A third passenger, Jimmy Lee Garland, was injured and taken to hospital in the city of Medellin. Cruise was not on board the flight.

The actor was in Colombia filming “Mena,” directed by Doug Liman. The movie tells the story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot who worked for Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, then turned informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
