MLB's Atlanta Braves say pitcher Tommy Hanson dead at 29
November 11, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

MLB's Atlanta Braves say pitcher Tommy Hanson dead at 29

David Beasley

2 Min Read

File photo of Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tommy Hanson throwing in the first inning during their MLB National League baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tommy Hanson, once considered among baseball’s most promising young talents before being beset by shoulder injuries, has died in Atlanta at age 29, the team said on Tuesday.

The Braves said Hanson died Monday night at a local hospital.

Atlanta television station WSB said he suffered “catastrophic organ failure.” The station said Hanson was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering breathing difficulty and falling into a coma.

A suburban Atlanta police report described Hanson’s medical condition as an “overdose,” the station reported.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, which said no one was available late Tuesday to comment.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of Tommy’s tragic passing,” Atlanta Braves President John Schuerholz said in a statement. “He was a favorite in the clubhouse and with our staff and he will truly be missed by everyone in Braves Country.”

The 6-foot-6-inch Hanson pitched four seasons with the Braves, finishing third in the 2009 National League Rookie of the Year balloting. After suffering shoulder injuries, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.

In four seasons with the Braves and one with the Angels, Hanson had a career 49-35 record with a 3.80 ERA in 123 games.

Earlier this year, he signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Bill Trott and Leslie Adler

