U2's Bono injured while cycling, 'Tonight Show' gig delayed
November 17, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

U2's Bono injured while cycling, 'Tonight Show' gig delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U2 lead singer Bono arrives for the recording of the Band Aid 30 charity single in west London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - U2 frontman Bono was injured while cycling in New York’s Central Park, forcing a delay in the Irish rockers’ return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the band said on Sunday.

U2 was scheduled to perform on “The Tonight Show” from Monday to Friday. The band helped Fallon launch the late-night show in February as his first musical guest.

“It looks like we will have to do our Tonight Show residency another time - we’re one man down,” the band said on its website in a message signed by members The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono, 54, “has injured his arm in a cycling spill in Central Park and requires some surgery to repair it. We’re sure he’ll make a full recovery soon, so we’ll be back!” the band said.

The website did not give details about the incident or the injury.

Bono suffered a spinal injury in 2010 while preparing for a tour and underwent emergency surgery in Germany. The injury delayed part of the tour.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
