U.N. Women names actress Emma Watson goodwill ambassador

Emma Watson poses at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in this file photo from March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni/Files

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations’ gender equality body UN Women on Tuesday appointed British actress Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione in the “Harry Potter” film series, as a goodwill ambassador to advocate for the empowerment of young women.

“Being asked to serve as UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador is truly humbling,” Watson, 24, said in a statement.

“Women’s rights are something so inextricably linked with who I am, so deeply personal and rooted in my life, that I can’t imagine an opportunity more exciting,” she said.

Watson’s films have grossed more than $5.4 billion worldwide over the past decade, according to the Internet Movie Database. She graduated from Brown University in May with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

Other UN Women goodwill ambassadors include Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol.