Former pope Benedict to appear at Vatican event for the elderly

Former Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Former Pope Benedict will take part in a gathering of elderly people at the Vatican on Sunday, only his third appearance at a public event since he resigned in February 2013, the Vatican said on Friday.

The former pontiff, 87, will attend the first part of an event presided over by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square that will underscore the importance of grandparents and the elderly in society, a spokesman said. Benedict will leave before Francis celebrates an open-air Mass for the crowd.

Benedict, the first pope to resign in six centuries, has been living out his retirement in near isolation in a former convent in the Vatican gardens. He is assisted by aides and receives few visitors.

Francis, who invited Benedict to attend the event, has said he consults with the former pope and that his presence in the Vatican is like having a grandfather in a family.

Benedict, who now has the title Emeritus Pope, took part in the canonizations of the late popes John Paul II and John XXII last April and attended a ceremony to make new cardinals in February.