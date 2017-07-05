French President Emmanuel Macron walks in the courtyad of the Hotel des Invalides during a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive to attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects in front of the flag-draped coffin of late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, during a national tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, during a national tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French Presidents Francois Hollande (C) and Nicolas Sarkozy (L), and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. At 2nd row, former French Prime Ministers Jean-Pierre Raffarin, Dominique de Villepin and Francois Fillon. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, National Assembly speaker Francois de Rugy, Senate speaker Gerard Larcher and members of the French governement attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French First Lady Bernadette Chirac (C) and her daughter Claude Chirac, and French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Luc Le Drian (L) attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French First Lady Bernadette Chirac attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

PARIS France paid homage on Wednesday to Simone Veil, who survived the Nazi death camps and went on to make her mark in the male-dominated world of French politics by championing the legalization of abortion as health minister in the 1970s.

President Emmanuel Macron said Veil, who died aged 89 on June 30, would be laid to rest with her husband in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum alongside other national icons including Emile Zola, Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas.

At a ceremony in the sun-drenched courtyard of the Les Invalides military museum in Paris, her two sons, prominent criminal affairs lawyers, delivered moving tributes to their mother's dogged defense of tolerance and the feminist cause.

"I forgive you for emptying a jug of water over my head because of a remark you considered misogynistic," said one of the two sons, Jean Veil.

A Jewish survivor of the Nazi death camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen with the prisoner number 78651 tattooed on her arm, Simone Veil was a fervent European and fighter for civil liberties, elected president of the European Parliament in 1979.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Balmforth)