Second Wachowski filmmaker comes out as a transgender woman

Andy Wachowski (R), the co-director of the new film "The Matrix Reloaded" talks with the film's producer Joel Silver (L) at the film's premiere in Los Angeles, California in this May 7, 2003 file photo. "The Matrix" filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, formerly known as Andy, came out as a transgender woman on March 8, 2016 in a candid post entitled "Sex change shocker - Wachowski brothers now sisters!!!," four years after her sister Lana Wachowski revealed she was a transgender woman. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Matrix” filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, formerly known as Andy, came out as a transgender woman on Tuesday, four years after her sister Lana Wachowski revealed she was a transgender woman.

Lilly Wachowski, 48, said in a statement in Chicago’s Windy City Times that she decided to make her gender reassignment public after a journalist from Britain’s DailyMail asked her for an interview to tell her story. Wachowski said other reporters have approached her agents in the past to ask about her transition.

“I knew at some point I would have to come out publicly. You know, when you’re living as an out transgender person it’s ... kind of difficult to hide. I just wanted — needed some time to get my head right, to feel comfortable. But apparently I don’t get to decide this,” Wachowski wrote.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the DailyMail.com said it did not try to pressure Wachowski into revealing her gender transition.

Andy Wachowski (L) and sibling Lana Wachowski, the screenwriters, producers and directors of the new film "Cloud Atlas," pose as they arrive for the film's premiere at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

“As Ms Wachowski herself says, we were not the first media organization to approach her and we made absolutely clear at several points in the conversation that we were only interested in reporting the story if and when she was happy for us to do so and with her cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

Lily Wachowski’s sister Lana, 50, formerly known as Larry, came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2012.

In her statement, Lilly Wachowski touched on the struggles faced by the transgender community, and said that while progress has been made, “we continue to be demonized and vilified in the media where attack ads portray us as potential predators to keep us from even using the goddamn bathroom.”

“So yeah, I‘m transgender. And yeah, I’ve transitioned,” she said, adding that she is out to her wife, family and friends.

The Wachowskis, who are private about their lives and rarely give interviews, have carved a reputation with “The Matrix” franchise, “V for Vendetta” and, most recently, Netflix’s sci-fi series “Sense8.”