FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale released from hospital
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 7, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale arrives to witness the first day of the 114th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale was released on Saturday from a Minnesota hospital where he was treated for cold and flu symptoms, a spokeswoman for the facility said.

Mondale, who is 87, was doing well after his stay at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said hospital spokeswoman Kelley Luckstein.

She could not say when Mondale checked into the facility.

Former President Jimmy Carter on Friday announced at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum in Minneapolis that Mondale had told him by phone he was at the Mayo Clinic, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper reported.

Mondale served under Carter during his 1977-1981 administration and in the 1984 election he ran unsuccessfully for the White House against then President Ronald Reagan.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.