FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to 'bad, bad cold'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
January 27, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 7 months ago

Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to 'bad, bad cold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music veteran Willie Nelson was forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Las Vegas on Thursday because of a "bad, bad cold."

Nelson, 83, canceled two performances of "Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas on my Mind," scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas' The Venetian hotel, due to illness, his official Facebook page said.

A publicist for the singer told Reuters that he was suffering from a "bad, bad cold," and that the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on Feb. 1, 3 and 4 were still scheduled and Nelson was expected to attend.

Texas native Nelson is one of the most notable country music artists, with a six-decade career capped by numerous accolades including 11 Grammy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.