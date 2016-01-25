FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former NFL quarterback Vince Young arrested for DWI in Texas
January 25, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young arrested for DWI in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vince Young speaks to the press for the first time as a Buffalo Bill, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former NFL quarterback and University of Texas football star Vince Young has been arrested in Austin on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police said on Monday.

Young, 32, was pulled over on Sunday night after his sport utility vehicle was seen moving erratically and drifting between lanes on a major highway running through Austin, a police arrest affidavit said.

Young has not spoken to the media about the incident.

Young works as a diversity and community engagement officer at the University of Texas, where he played in college, leading the Longhorns to a national championship with a victory in the Rose Bowl in 2006. He entered the National Football League in 2006 with the Tennessee Titans, where he played most of his six-season career.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
