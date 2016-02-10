Zsa Zsa Gabor hospitalized, husband hopes she will live to 100

Zsa Zsa Gabor listens in court in Beverly Hills, as she is sentenced to over 145 hours of community service after a judge ruled she failed to complete her prior community service sentence for slapping a Beverly Hills traffic police officer, in this May 1, 1990 file photograph. REUTERS/Pool/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ailing movie actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was in a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday awaiting surgery, her husband said, adding that he hoped the star of Hollywood’s golden age would survive to celebrate her 100th birthday in a year’s time.

Gabor’s ninth husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, told Reuters Gabor was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center on Monday after having difficulty breathing.

Gabor, the Hungarian-born star of 1950s films “Moulin Rouge” and “Lili” who turned 99 on February 6, has been confined to her home for years following the 2011 amputation of her leg and other complications.

“We are waiting for the surgeons to remove her feeding tube and put in another. We don’t have a date yet for the surgery,” von Anhalt said.

Von Anhalt said Gabor’s health was not bad for her age.

“She talks a little but not very much. She is hanging on. I hope she will hang on for a couple more years, and celebrate her 100th birthday next year. I think everything will be ok,” he said.